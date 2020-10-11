MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.49

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 39983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

