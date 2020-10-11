Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 729 ($9.53) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 12.17 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 523.03 ($6.83). 2,824,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,085 shares of company stock worth $51,031,651.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

