Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.03 ($4.74).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

