Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 11,174 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $234,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard F. Baruch, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $55,050.00.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. State Street Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

