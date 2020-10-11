e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $431,213.85 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $431,213.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52.

On Monday, August 10th, Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02.

On Thursday, August 6th, Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,138,066.85.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 549,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 553,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.