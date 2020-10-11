Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,369. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

