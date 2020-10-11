I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Sells $100,590.00 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $100,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Leggett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 14th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

