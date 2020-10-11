WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after buying an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $20,735,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 840,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,311. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

