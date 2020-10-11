Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 26,057 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,057 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,222. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

