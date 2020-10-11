Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,937 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.74. 3,921,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,465. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

