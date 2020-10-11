Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.05. 971,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

