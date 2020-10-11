Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.85. Integrated Media Technology shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

