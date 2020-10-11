Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.00. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 93,999 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,258,220 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth about $2,307,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 459,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.