Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGH stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

