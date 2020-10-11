Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,981 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMIN opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

