Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 23,074 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

