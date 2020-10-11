Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Shares of JNUG opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $1,052.40.

