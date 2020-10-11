IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.IBM also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.79 on Friday. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

