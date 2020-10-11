Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter.

HPP stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

