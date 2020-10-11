ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

