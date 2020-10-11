Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

