-$0.26 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.31). Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.