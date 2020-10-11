Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.38. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 388 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,049.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,071 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.