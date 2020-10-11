Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek LTD. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

