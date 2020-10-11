Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.45. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 5,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

