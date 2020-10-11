Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
AEE stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28.
AEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
