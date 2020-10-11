Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

AEE stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

