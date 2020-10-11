Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE:FN opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

