Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE:FN opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fabrinet Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Fabrinet Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Demant A/S Research Coverage Started at Citigroup
Demant A/S Research Coverage Started at Citigroup
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for John Wood Group
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for John Wood Group
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report