Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.