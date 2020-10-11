Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.31. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

