Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 203.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.