Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

