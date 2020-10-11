Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Assertio worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 68.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 84.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 117.10%. Analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

