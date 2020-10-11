Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.