Fmr LLC Raises Position in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 20.23% of Gamida Cell worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

