Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,669 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TFS Financial by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $16.36 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

