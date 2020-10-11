Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 233,626 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Castlight Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Castlight Health by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Castlight Health by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,031,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Castlight Health Inc has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,237 shares of company stock valued at $38,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

