Trading S.A. Ares Purchases 6,758,400 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.