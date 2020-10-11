Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.97. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.