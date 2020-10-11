AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.14. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 152,978 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 625.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.