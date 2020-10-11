OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $0.94. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 106,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

