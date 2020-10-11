Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $81.79

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.79, but opened at $69.31. Fortive shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 37,494 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

