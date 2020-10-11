Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 528,860 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

