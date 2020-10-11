Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.73. Tilray shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 326,088 shares traded.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $768.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,248,445.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517,942 shares of company stock worth $8,780,585. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilray by 69.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.