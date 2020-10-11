OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.38. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 176,229 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OrganiGram by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

