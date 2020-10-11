China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.35. China Ceramics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 4,004 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

China Ceramics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

