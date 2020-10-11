Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.69. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 704,253 shares.
ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
