Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.69. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 704,253 shares.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 445,445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

