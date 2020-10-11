Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 97,477 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,925,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,072,860.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 2,337,384 shares of company stock worth $519,264 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

