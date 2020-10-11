Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Basf stock opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

