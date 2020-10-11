Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €50.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.00. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

