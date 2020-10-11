Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $77,518,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth about $29,185,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 2,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 990,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perspecta by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares during the last quarter.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795.

Several analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $19.09 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

